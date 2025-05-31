Formula 1: Hamilton targets first Ferrari podium

Ferrari’ British driver Lewis Hamilton leaves the pitlane after making a pitstop in the qualification session at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, on the outskirts of Barcelona, during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix on May 31, 2025. (Photo by JUAN MEDINA / POOL / AFP)

Lewis Hamilton bounced back from a desultory Friday to beat his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix to raise hopes of a first podium with the Italian team.

The 40-year-old seven-time world champion, who switched from Mercedes to Ferrari this year, qualified fifth on Saturday and will line up alongside his ‘silver arrows’ successor Kimi Antonelli on the third row of Sunday’s grid.

Leclerc qualified seventh.

For Hamilton it was a dramatic change of fortunes after describing his car as “not driveable’ in practice on Friday when former Mercedes team-mate, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, suggested his age was slowing him down.

“I had a floor problem in FP2 on Friday,” explained Hamilton.

“So, I lost a lot of down-force and the balance of the car shifted. We managed to fix it and the car is much more driveable and enjoyable today.

“To get into Q3 and the top five, I’m very happy with that and I’m looking forward to tomorrow. I can race in this car!

“The long run will be challenging for everyone and choosing which tyres and which strategy are best. But we’ll see. My goal is to get a podium. I haven’t had one for so long – so that’s my target.”

Hamilton last secured a podium finish, the 202nd of his career, in Las Vegas last November. He will seek his first podium in 10 races.

The Circuit de Catalunya, venue for the Spanish race, is one of his favourites. He has won a record-equalling six times, shared with Michael Schumacher, and taken pole six times. He has won 105 races in his career.

Team-mate Leclerc said he chose to conserve tyres and did not make a second flying run in Q3.

“I had no tyres left so I didn’t go out again. I knew it would be difficult but I made my own choice and I hope it pays off tomorrow.”