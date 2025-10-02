Hamilton grateful for ‘overwhelming’ response to dog Roscoe’s death

Lewis Hamilton on Thursday thanked people around the tight-knit Formula One family and beyond for their messages of support following the death of his beloved dog, saying the response had been “quite overwhelming”.

Seven-time Formula One world champion Hamilton said it had been the “hardest decision” of his life to put his 12-year-old bulldog Roscoe to sleep on Sunday after he contracted pneumonia.

Thousands of messages of sympathy from fans, fellow drivers and Formula One teams were posted on social media after Roscoe, a familiar face around the paddock, died in Hamilton’s arms.

“It was quite overwhelming to be honest to see how many people were touched,” Hamilton told reporters at the Marina Bay Circuit ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday.

“He was the most important thing in my life, so it was a very difficult experience.”

The British Ferrari driver missed a Formula One tyre test in Italy last week to be with his sick pet, but was back with his team for this week’s Singapore race.

Roscoe was a regular feature at F1 events and awards ceremonies since Hamilton adopted him in 2013.