FCTA deploys 1,152 immunisation teams against Polio

WHO Country Rep and the Sarkin Jiwa administering the oral polio vaccine on babies.

By Omeiza Ajayi



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has deployed 1,152 teams across the 62 Wards of its six Area Councils to aggressively immunize children under five against the Polio virus.



While the teams will embark on house-to-house visits and visits to churches, mosques and other special places, the administration also deployed 154 Fixed Posts teams across its health facilities.



Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, Dr. Adedolapo Fasawe, disclosed this at the palace of the Sarkin Jiwa, Alhaji Idris Musa while flagging off the first round of National Immunization Plus Days NIPDs, in the nation’s capital, Abuja.



Represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Secretariat, Dr Babagana Adam, the Mandate Secretary said the immunization days would run from Sunday, 4th May to Saturday, 10th May 2025, across the Six Area Councils of the FCT, adding that recipients would get gifts of candies, sachet milk and other goodies.



According to her, vaccine-preventable diseases have been one of the leading causes of childhood morbidity and mortality in Nigeria and the FCT.



In an effort to curtail a series of disease outbreaks, Fasawe said the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in collaboration with Partners, has National Immunization Plus Days (NIPDs) to boost Routine Immunization coverage in the FCT.



“Although considerable achievements have been made through our different health programs to reduce disease burden through immunization, we still need to do more to ensure that all mothers, caregivers and eligible children are covered within this period.



“I want to inform you, on behalf of the FCT PHCB, that emphasis has shifted from stand-alone vertical campaigns to a more integrated approach like the NIPDs, which exposes caregivers and children to key interventions that improve their health status and enable them to thrive through both the existing health system and outreach strategy.



“I rely on all the Stakeholders here to take up the role as NIPDs Ambassadors, to encourage and mobilize women, caregivers, children and all FCT residents to health facilities, temporary fixed posts and outreaches closest to them to avail themselves of this opportunity provided for the programme. Also, Schools, Churches, Mosques and Special Places where these eligible children 0–59 Months could be found will be reached with 2 drops of potent Oral Polio Vaccine”, she added.



Country Representative of the World Health Organization WHO, Dr Walter Mulombo, lauded the FCT for its surveillance efforts and congratulated the Administration for successfully working against the outbreak of diphtheria in the territory.



The Sarkin Jiwa, who pledged the support of the traditional institution to the immunization efforts, charged chiefs in his area to go back home and work with other community leaders to ensure the initiative’s success.

Vanguard News