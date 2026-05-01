Trump says will raise US tariffs on EU cars, trucks to 25%

Trump

President Donald Trump said Friday that he will hike US tariffs on cars and trucks from the European Union next week, charging that the bloc is not complying with an earlier trade deal.

The pact, which was struck last summer, had capped the US tariff on EU autos and parts at 15 percent, which is lower than the 25-percent duty that Trump imposed on many other trading partners.

But the US leader said Friday: “Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States.”

“The Tariff will be increased to 25%,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He did not give a further reason for the planned hike, but the announcement came a day after his renewed criticism of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Trump told Merz to focus on ending the Ukraine war instead of “interfering” on Iran.

Germany would likely be hit hard by a sharp tariff on cars and parts, as it is responsible for a significant amount of EU auto exports.

AFP