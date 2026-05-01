Xenophobia: “How many jobs have you created after attacks?” — Malema to South Africans

South African opposition leader Julius Malema has criticised recent xenophobic attacks against foreign nationals, warning that violence and hostility will not address unemployment challenges in the country.

Malema spoke on Thursday at an event marking the 14th anniversary of the Collen Mashawana Foundation, where he addressed growing tensions linked to claims that immigrants are responsible for job losses.

His remarks come amid viral videos showing attacks on African immigrants, including nationals from Ghana, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria, as well as incidents involving the closure of foreign-owned businesses.

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) challenged those involved in such actions to reflect on their impact, questioning whether they had created jobs after targeting foreign-owned businesses.

“You say foreigners are taking jobs, yet after closing their businesses, how many jobs have you created?” he asked.

Malema argued that unemployment cannot be solved through violence, adding that skills development and economic participation are more sustainable solutions.

He also distanced himself from political support rooted in anti-foreigner sentiments, saying he would not seek or accept backing based on hatred toward other Africans.

“I will not accept votes that require me to promote hatred against fellow Africans,” he said.

He called for a shift away from xenophobia, urging citizens to focus on constructive approaches to economic challenges and national development.