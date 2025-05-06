Defection: Oborevwori, Okowa betrayed trust — Group

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

By Henry Ojelu

A civil society group, Concerned Citizens of Delta State, has accused Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of betraying Deltans’ trust through their recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement by its president, Evans Ufeli, the group described the political move as “self-serving, undemocratic and executed without the consent of the people. These defections were not authorised by Deltans.

“They were never discussed with or approved by the people whose mandate these individuals claim to carry. Governor Oborevwori and Senator Okowa acted purely out of personal interest, not in service to the state.”

The group expressed outrage over what it called a consistent pattern of betrayal by political elites in Delta, accusing both leaders of abandoning their responsibilities and aligning with political forces that do not reflect the aspirations of the people.

According to the statement, “This act is not just political opportunism, it is a direct insult to every hardworking Deltan. These leaders, who owe their positions to the people, have now turned their backs in pursuit of selfish gain.”

Ufeli linked the defection to a broader effort by Okowa to avoid accountability, alleging that the former governor’s move to the APC was calculated to evade scrutiny.

Describing both leaders as “the black sheep of Delta politics,” Ufeli said their actions have brought shame and hardship to the state.

The group called for a return to leadership grounded in integrity, vision, and people-driven governance, urging Deltans to unite in the face of what it called a “crisis of representation.”

“Our future does not lie with politicians who change parties like garments. It lies in the collective will of the people to demand better and do better. We are Deltans, we choose integrity, and we will not be silenced,” he added.

….A boost to gov’s MORE agenda —Egone

A member of Delta State Advisory and Peace Building Council, DSAPBC, Major P. Egone (retd) has said the defection of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the state to the All Progressives APC, was a boost to the governor’s MORE agenda for Delta State.

He commended Oborevwori for taking the bold and timely decision to move to the ruling APC for the best interest of Delta State.

The chieftain of APC in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state, stated this in an interview with journalists, yesterday, in Ughelli, Delta State.

He noted that in two years, Governor Oborevwori had made significant progress and achievements, noting that with his defection to APC, Delta State has been positioned to enjoy federal patronage and support.

Egone thanked Deltans for supporting Governor Oborevwori and appealed that the cooperation and support be sustained to encourage the governor to do more.

According to him, “Delta State is our only state. The governor is performing and doing well both in human empowerment, road construction, infrastructural development, peace and security in the state”