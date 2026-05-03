Defection: I haven’t taken final decision, still consulting with NDC, PRP others – Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso



ABUJA — Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has dismissed reports suggesting he has concluded plans to defect, stating that he is still consulting widely with key political stakeholders.



Kwankwaso, who made the clarification in a statement posted on his X platform, said no final decision has been taken regarding his political future or that of his associates, amid speculation of possible realignments.



He noted that ongoing consultations involve leaders of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and other groups as he explores viable options.



“We have commenced wide-ranging consultations… to explore the best options for protecting our democratic interests. We shall announce our decision in the soonest possible time,” he said.



Kwankwaso attributed the uncertainty to legal and structural challenges within the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing recent court rulings that have affected the party’s stability.



According to him, a Supreme Court judgment affirming the leadership of a factional National Working Committee led by David Mark also remitted the matter to the High Court, leaving unresolved issues. He added that a Federal High Court ruling had further questioned the legitimacy of the party’s recent convention.



He also expressed concern over a reported move by the Attorney General of the Federation to seek the deregistration of the ADC, describing the situation as troubling.



The former Minister of Defence recalled that he and his supporters had earlier exited the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) due to what he described as externally influenced legal challenges, warning that similar issues now confront the ADC.



On speculation about his presidential ambition, Kwankwaso said he has neither declared interest nor endorsed any aspirant, noting that the ADC has yet to zone its presidential ticket.



“I have always placed national interest and party unity above personal ambition,” he stated, referencing his past participation in presidential primaries and subsequent support for party candidates.



He also explained that his absence from recent ADC stakeholders’ meetings was due to personal commitments, for which he had duly informed party leadership.



Kwankwaso assured that any decision on his political direction would be formally communicated through appropriate channels at the right time.