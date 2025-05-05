5 safest countries in Africa

When people think of Africa, they often envision breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultures, rich histories—and increasingly, some of the safest countries in the world.

In recent years, safety has become an increasingly important factor for travelers, investors, and even locals evaluating where to live, work, or visit.

The latest Global Peace Index and related international rankings have highlighted several African countries that stand out not only for their beauty but also for their stability and peace.

Here are the five safest countries in Africa:

1. Mauritius

Capital: Port Louis

Port Louis Population: 1.3 million

Mauritius is a picturesque island nation off the southeast coast of Africa, often admired for its stunning landscapes—particularly the optical illusion of an “underwater waterfall” near the Le Morne Brabant Peninsula. But beyond its natural wonders, Mauritius consistently ranks as the safest country in Africa.

According to the 2024 Global Peace Index, Mauritius surpasses many Western nations, including Spain, the UK, Sweden, and even the United States. With a terrorism score of 0.000, the country ranks in the lowest threat category globally. Despite its relatively high ranking in global crime rate lists (83rd out of 146), the likelihood of being a victim of crime in Mauritius is lower than in many developed nations.

Mauritius also scores impressively in terms of human development, globalization, and economic stability. It’s the only country in sub-Saharan Africa with no involvement in internal or external conflicts in the past five years, according to the Institute for Economics & Peace.

2. Ghana

Capital: Accra

Accra Population: 34.5 million

Ghana, known for its rich history and welcoming people, is a beacon of democracy and stability in West Africa. Despite sharing borders with more troubled nations like Burkina Faso, Ghana has maintained a reputation for peaceful governance and press freedom.

The country ranks ahead of China, France, and Jamaica on the Global Peace Index and has a zero score on the Global Terrorism Index. Crime rates in Ghana are lower than in countries like Canada, Greece, and Australia.

While it trails developed nations on the Human Development Index, Ghana performs significantly better than many African counterparts, making it a consistent leader in regional safety. According to the Numbeo Crime Index 2025, Ghana is one of the top three African countries with the lowest crime rates, alongside Rwanda and Tunisia.

3. Zambia

Capital: Lusaka

Lusaka Population: 21.1 million

Situated in Southern Africa, Zambia is a landlocked country famous for the majestic Victoria Falls and its vast wildlife reserves. Since gaining independence in 1964, it has enjoyed a long-standing tradition of political stability.

Zambia scores well on the Global Peace Index, ranking higher than countries like France, China, India, and Thailand. It also places second globally in terms of low terrorism risk. Its crime rate is notably lower than in the UK, Australia, and Ireland.

Economic growth in Zambia has contributed to improved internal security, and the country continues to rise in safety and human development rankings. These improvements have helped Zambia stand out as one of the safest destinations on the continent.

4. Namibia

Capital: Windhoek

Windhoek Population: 2.8 million

Namibia, with its dramatic deserts and Atlantic coastline, is not just a tourist magnet—it’s also one of Africa’s safest countries. It shares borders with Zambia, South Africa, Botswana, and Angola, and has fostered regional stability and low crime rates.

The country performs exceptionally well on the Peace and Terrorism Indexes, closely trailing only behind Zambia among its neighbors. Its safety profile exceeds those of Kenya, Nepal, and Rwanda, according to the Global Safety Report.

Namibia also stands out for its human development and political maturity. In 2024, it made history by electing Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, the first female president, further signaling its commitment to peaceful democratic transitions.

5. Morocco

Capital: Rabat

Rabat Population: 39.2 million

Morocco is often viewed as the economic powerhouse of North Africa. Strategically positioned near Europe, it offers a blend of traditional charm and modern infrastructure. It borders Spain via the Strait of Gibraltar and benefits from strong economic ties with Europe.

On the Global Peace Index, Morocco outperforms France, Nepal, and nearly 100 other countries. It has a zero terrorism score, and its crime rate is lower than those in countries like Sweden, New Zealand, and the USA.

The UN and Global Safety Report both rank Morocco as one of the continent’s top-performing nations in terms of stability, economic development, and citizen safety. Its balanced approach to governance, economic growth, and public security make it a standout in both Africa and the broader Eastern region.

