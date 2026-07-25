Full list of countries outside Africa Nigerians can visit without visa

There’s good news for Nigerian passport holders looking to explore the world without the hassle of extensive visa fees or long application processes.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2026, Nigerian citizens can travel to at least 20 destinations outside the African continent where entry is allowed either visa-free, with a visa on arrival (VOA) at no extra cost, or via an e-visa.

This expanded access opens doors for Nigerian travellers to experience countries in the Caribbean, Asia, and beyond with greater ease.

Below is a comprehensive guide to countries outside Africa which Nigerian passport holders can visit without a traditional visa.

Visa-Free Countries outside Africa for Nigerian Passport Holders