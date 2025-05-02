2nd anniversary: Tinubu performance in FCT unprecedented – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, says the performance of President Bola Tinubu in the FCT in the last two years is unprecedented.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Thursday, after he inspected some ongoing projects in preparation for inauguration to celebrate Tinubu’s second anniversary.

The minister said he was very happy with the achievements recorded by Tinubu, particularly as it concerns the FCT saying “it has never happened before”.

He said that Tinubu has done tremendously well, adding that his performance was evident in every part of the country.

Wike said that following the visible performance, Nigerians were already advocating that Tinubu should be given another opportunity to serve.

“Tinubu’s achievements in FCT are unprecedented, and in the next two and four years, you’ll see what is going to happen in this country.

“Yesterday I said the simple truth, all of us who are critics have said before that Abuja was not working but have now confessed that Abuja is now working.

“Who has made it to work? It is Mr President,” he said.

The minister said he would concentrate and focus on the assignment given to him by Tinubu to transform Abuja to a befitting capital city that Nigerians would be proud of.

Speaking on the projects’ inspection, Wike said that the move was to ensure that the contractors deliver the projects as promised.

He said he was particularly impressed with the delivery of the Apo to Wassa Junction Road, (the left-wing service lane of the Outer Southern Expressway). Which he said was 100 per cent completed.

He said that the Apo – Wassa road would also be fitted with streetlights to improve security in the area, adding that the contractor CGC has already submitted a proposal to that effect.

“We also went to N20 Interchange to connect Wole Soyinka Way with the Murtala Mohammed Expressway, popularly known as Kubwa Expressway which would be completed and inaugurated.

“We equally inspected the access road from the Obafemi Awolowo Way to the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal in Dakibiyu District, which is also expected to be completed and inaugurated.

“Frankly speaking, like I have always said, the residents of Abuja deserve the best and the contractors are doing their best I can assure you that.

“For me, I cannot give nothing less,” he said.

The minister said that Tinubu had insisted that Nigeria deserved the best “and we will do everything we can to make sure we give them the best.

“You can see the infrastructure in terms of roads. It is unimaginable and we will continue to do that.”

He, however, called on residents of the FCT to also perform their obligation and support the administration for the interest of Abuja and the entire Nigerians.