Why we introduced Fraudspect – Salami, Platview Technologies boss

By Adesina Wahab

Chief Executive Officer of Plainview Technologies, Dapo Salami, has said the company introduced a fraud alert system called Fraudspect into the market to provide solutions to navigating cyber and financial fraud that businesses are exposed to.

“We are excited to introduce Fraudspect designed to address the critical pain points of financial and cyber fraud. Our commitment is to empower businesses with reliable, innovative technologies that drive operational excellence and secure growth.

Fraudspect enables real-time fraud alerts, customizable workflow engine, and actionable insights providing solutions to navigating cyber and financial fraud that businesses face,” Salami stated while commenting on the introduction of the fraud prevention system.

Platview Technologies is a leading innovator in digital solutions and launched Fraudspect, a comprehensive fraud management system designed to empower businesses with fraud detection and seamless transaction monitoring capabilities.

Fraudspect leverages AI and machine learning to identify and mitigate fraudulent activities in real time providing businesses with robust tools to safeguard their digital assets, reduce financial losses, account takeover risks and build consumer trust.

As the digital scape continues to expand, organizations are faced with growing challenges around fraud management and cyber threats. Fraudspect combats these issues, setting new technological benchmarks.

With an intuitive interface and seamless integration capabilities, Fraudspect offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored for modern compliance environments including transaction monitoring to detect and prevent fraudulent/suspicious transactions in real time, an Ongoing Monitoring to stay ahead of risks ensuring coverage of regulatory compliance, sanctions & PEP Screening, then for the most important part of digital onboarding KYC (Know Your Customer) for customers Fraudspect offers ID & Liveness Verification as well as Adverse Media Screening from reputational /negative news.

As digital transactions become more complex, businesses need smarter, more agile fraud prevention tools. Fraudspect equips institutions and enterprises with innovative, future-ready solutions that protect assets and streamline operations.

With this offering, Platview Technologies reinforces its position in delivering scalable solutions that help businesses stay ahead of evolving threats and operational challenges. Platview Technologies invites businesses across industries to explore Fraudspect and to safeguard their transactions and enhance financial efficiency.