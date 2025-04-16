Why addicted mobile device users may suffer deplorable eye health

• Eye strain, blurred vision, headache are symptoms

By Juliet Umeh

In today’s hyper-connected world, devices, especially smartphones, have become indispensable companions. From work to entertainment and social interactions, these devices are constantly within reach. Unfortunately, as digital dependency deepens, so does the toll it takes on people’s eyes.

Studies indicate that many Nigerians are grappling with a silent but growing health crisis: a rise in vision problems linked to excessive screen time. From children glued to smartphones to adults working long hours on laptops, the nation’s increasing dependence on digital devices is negatively impacting eye health.

A recent study by the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, titled: “Study on Young Children and Digital Technology: A Survey across Nigeria,” reveals that children spend between three and 10 hours daily in front of screens. This screen time includes watching TV, playing video games, browsing the internet, and interacting on social media. In extreme cases, some children clock more than 10 hours a day, a trend that experts say borders on addiction.

The NCC warns that this digital overexposure is contributing to a rise in what it terms “technology addiction disorder,” a condition marked by compulsive digital engagement and an inability to disconnect.”

Also, a study conducted among non-academic staff at the University of Port Harcourt revealed that 32.7% of participants used screens for more than six hours daily. Common symptoms reported included eye strain (17.6%), blurred vision (14.7%), and headaches (13.2%). Notably, 82.6% of computer users exhibited abnormal visual acuity compared to non-users.

Tech advisor and digital wellness advocate, Akin Ibitoye, likens device obsession to a love affair, cautioning, “It’s like gazing at the love of your life. But amidst our screen devotion, we must safeguard our eye health.”

Digital eye strain, or computer vision syndrome, is increasingly prevalent, particularly among younger generations. Ibitoye notes, “Each generation’s screen attachment intensifies, from Baby Boomers’ late adoption to Gen Z and Alpha’s device-native existence. The prolonged staring at these screens strains our eyes, leading to often-overlooked symptoms like dryness, blurred vision, and headaches.”

Ibitoye explained: “A primary culprit is blue light, the high-energy visible, HEV, light emitted by screens. Using devices in bed disrupts sleep due to blue light’s interference with our natural sleep rhythm. It mimics sunlight, confusing our internal clock.”

Despite the severity, Ibitoye recommends simple protective measures. The 20-20-20 rules every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds, relax eye muscles and reduce long-term damage.

He also emphasizes blinking, noting, “Screen focus reduces our normal 20 blinks per minute to five, causing dryness.”

He advises utilizing built-in device features like night mode, eye comfort shields, and Do Not Disturb, DND, settings, which reduce blue light exposure and promote relaxation. “These aren’t mere conveniences; they are eye health essentials,” he asserts.

Ibitoye advocates for digital detoxes, however brief. “If complete disconnection is impossible, limit screen time and schedule breaks. Utilize DND and spend time outdoors. Disconnect to reconnect.”

He expresses particular concern for early childhood screen exposure. “Parents using devices to pacify infants unknowingly condition them for short attention spans and device dependency,” he warns. “App developers intentionally design addictive platforms, prioritizing engagement over well-being.”

Ibitoye emphasised: “Our devices may feel indispensable but our eyes are irreplaceable. Prioritizing eye health is no longer optional; it’s imperative. As technology evolves, so must our responsible usage.”