ODORBN steps up action to curb preventable blindness, promote eye health nationwide

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Optometrists and Dispensing Opticians Registration Board of Nigeria (ODORBN) has reaffirmed its commitment to reducing preventable blindness and promoting eye health across the country through early detection, regular vision checks, and public education.

Speaking at the flag-off of a free eye screening and distribution of corrective lenses to staff of the Federal Ministry of Police Affairs in Abuja on Thursday, the Deputy Registrar of ODORBN, Dr. Igbo Okafor, said the initiative forms part of the Board’s nationwide campaign to promote vision care and raise awareness about the importance of maintaining good eye health.

The event, which coincided with World Sight Day 2025, was held under the global theme “Love Your Eyes: Vision for All.”

Dr. Okafor noted that most visual impairments in Nigeria are preventable or treatable through timely intervention. He emphasized that regular eye examinations remain crucial for early detection and prevention of long-term damage.

He commended the Ministry of Police Affairs for partnering with ODORBN to implement the vision screening programme, describing the collaboration as a model for other government institutions. According to him, good eyesight is vital for efficiency, productivity, and general wellbeing—especially in the security sector, where precision and alertness are essential.

Highlighting the Board’s ongoing programmes, Dr. Okafor said ODORBN continues to roll out initiatives to detect refractive errors, provide corrective lenses, and educate Nigerians on preventive eye care. He also introduced the use of blue-protection lenses designed to shield the eyes from harmful rays emitted by digital screens, one of the leading causes of visual strain in today’s workplace.

Reaffirming ODORBN’s dedication to eliminating avoidable blindness, he said the Board will continue to work closely with ministries, agencies, and professional associations to ensure accessible and quality eye care for all Nigerians.

Declaring the event open, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya Nlia, described eye health as a vital component of national wellbeing and workplace efficiency.

Dr. Nlia said the theme “Love Your Eyes: Vision for All” reflects a shared responsibility among citizens to protect their vision and ensure equitable access to quality eye care services. He noted that the partnership between the Ministry and ODORBN demonstrates the government’s recognition that eye health is not only a medical issue but also a matter of safety, productivity, and national development.

He stressed that most cases of visual impairment can be prevented or treated through regular eye checks, corrective lenses, or surgical intervention for conditions such as cataracts. He pledged the Ministry’s commitment to integrating vision care into its workplace wellness initiatives, noting that the sight and alertness of officers are crucial to maintaining national security readiness.

Dr. Nlia added that the drive for “Vision for All” aligns with the Federal Government’s broader agenda for universal health coverage and inclusive wellbeing. He urged Nigerians to adopt healthy eye-care habits, ensure regular vision tests, and protect children’s eyesight from an early age.

He concluded by calling for stronger public awareness and collective action to make the goal of “Vision for All” a reality in Nigeria.