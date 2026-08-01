Kidnapped Benue seminarian escapes from abductors – Church

By Peter Duru

The Catholic Diocese of Otukpo in Benue State has announced the safe return of its seminarian, Kelvin Ochai, who was abducted by gunmen at Asa III in Otukpo, Benue State, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

The Diocese disclosed that the seminarian escaped from the custody of his abductors on the evening of Friday, July 31, and made his way to Aliade in Gwer East Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State, where he was reunited with his family unharmed.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Very Rev. Fr. Joseph Itodo, attributed the seminarian’s safe return to divine intervention and the prayers of Christians and well-wishers.

According to the statement, “Through the prayers of the people of God, Kelvin escaped from the custody of his abductors on the evening of Friday, 31st July, 2026, and made his way to Aliade, Gwer East LGA of Benue State. He has since been safely reunited with his family and is unharmed.”

The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, expressed profound gratitude to priests, religious, lay faithful, and people of goodwill for their unwavering support and prayers during the period of the seminarian’s captivity.

The statement read, “while giving all glory to God, the Bishop sincerely appreciates all the priests, religious, lay faithful of the Diocese, and people of goodwill for their unwavering solidarity and fervent prayers, which contributed to the speedy and safe return of our brother.”

Bishop Apochi also thanked Rev. Fr. Vitalis Ioryue, the parishioners of Saints Peter and Paul Parish, Aliade, as well as the Nigeria Police Force for the care, hospitality, and assistance they provided to the seminarian after his escape.

The Diocese prayed for the safe release of all victims still in captivity across the country, saying, “As we continue to commend to God all those who remain in captivity across our nation, we fervently pray that the Lord will grant them safe rescue, protect His people from every evil, and restore lasting peace, justice, and security to our beloved country, Nigeria.”