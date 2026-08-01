Osun 2026: Governorship debate cancelled over candidates’ absence

By Shina Abubakar

As the Osun State August 15 governorship election takes place within two weeks, candidates of major political parties have been evading public debates.

Recall that a debate organised by the BBC Yoruba Organisation held online on Friday evening was not attended by both Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Oyebamiji.

Similarly, the governorship debate organised by the broadcast stations in the state under the aegis of Osun Media Governorship Debate was cancelled by the organisers, partly due to the “reluctance of governorship candidates” to attend.

The event, which was supposed to be attended physically and scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, was later called off after the major candidates refused to show up.

According to the organisers, “We regret to inform the general public that the Osun Governorship Debate earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, August 1, 2026 has been cancelled.

“The decision has become necessary following the unfavourable security report and the reluctance of some of the leading governorship candidates to participate under the prevailing circumstances.”

Meanwhile, one of the candidates who is already at the venue before the cancellation, Mr Olajide Esan of the African Action Congress, berated the Accord Party, APC and ADC candidates for running from public scrutiny.

He said the parties have nothing new to offer the people of Osun State, hence the reason for not appearing at the event.

“I want to tell the people of Osun State, Muslims, Christians and traditionalists that a vote for any of the parties dodging debate is a waste. They were all part of the problems confronting Osun and Nigeria today and are not here to solve any of our societal problems but to compound them.

“It is time the masses read between the lines, realise the power of their PVCs and choose leaders with capacity to end poverty rather than remaining in elite captivity,” he said.