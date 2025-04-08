Middle Belt Forum faults Shettima’s assertion on corruption, true federalism

Vice President Kashim Shettima

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has disagreed with the assertion of the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima that corruption and not lack of true federalism is Nigeria’s problem.

The National President of MBF, Dr. Bitrus Pogu who Tuesday was reacting to the position of the Vice President blamed the endemic corruption in the country on lack of true federalism.

Hear him: “I am sorry to disagree with the position of the Vice President because the federalism we practice brought about the corruption he is talking about.

“If the system is not correct, that system gives birth to many things that are not correct.

“The federalism we practice is not true federalism and as a result, so many Nigerians from different sections of this country feel the country is indebted to them as such stealing government money is like sealing from a foreign body rather than from yourself.

“Since the British handed power to us many Nigerians feel up till today that we have not yet become a nation. So each nationality, for example the South-South, feels like the other parts of the country are exploiting him so why should he be faithful to the country?

“And some people do not even see corruption as corruption. They just see it as taking what you should have had which has been denied you and then you have the opportunity and you are taking it.

“So if the system is working correctly and Nigerians have the sense of nationhood, that is to say we have become a nation, people will be committed to Nigeria, will die for Nigeria and will do the right thing because of Nigeria.

“But today because people do not believe in Nigeria, we have bandits all over the place, insurgents all over the place, terrorists all over the place and shamelessly Nigerian Generals gathered money to pay ransom for the release of one of their own who was kidnapped. That is the level of degeneration in the Nigerian society.

“So first of all let’s correct the structure, let there be true federalism. People will be committed to Nigeria, corruption will go, it is not the other way round.”