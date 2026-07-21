US issues security alert to citizens amid ongoing Mideast conflict

The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday issued the second security alert in three days amid heightened Mideast tensions, advising U.S. citizens to exercise increased caution.

“Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation.

The notice posted on the Department of State’s website read: “Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for possible flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions.

“U.S. diplomatic facilities, including outside the Middle East, have been targeted.

“Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world,” it added.

The alert came after a series of recent American military casualties in the region. Two U.S. service members were killed and one remains missing after Iranian attacks targeted an air base in Jordan on Friday.

One U.S. soldier was killed and another was wounded the following day in an operation in northern Iraq involving the detonation of unexploded ordnance from an Iranian drone, according to the U.S. Central Command.

The Pentagon announced Monday that the number of U.S. military casualties from Iranian attacks has risen to nearly 100 over the last two weeks.

(Xinhua/NAN)