‘Don’t take that REA chairmanship appointment,’ – Fayose’s brother tells ex-governor

Isaac Fayose

Isaac Fayose has advised his elder brother, former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, to reject his newly announced appointment as chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) board, insisting the position does not match his political profile.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Monday, Isaac said the former governor should instead hand the appointment to one of his sons, maintaining that someone of his brother’s stature deserved a higher federal office.

His reaction followed the Presidency’s announcement naming Ayo Fayose among 26 appointees to the boards of 10 federal agencies and commissions.

According to a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Ayo Fayose was appointed chairman of the REA board. He will serve alongside Ahmadu Abubakar and Ilyasu Ibrahim Makinta as non-executive directors, while the agency’s Director-General, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, and three executive directors were retained.

Reacting to the appointment, Isaac argued that his brother merited a more prominent position in government.

“They said they gave my brother a DG, DG, not a minister, not ambassador. They said they gave him DG, head of parastatal, chairman of a committee. They no see give him minister, they no give him ambassador,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with Reno Omokri, he said, “Even Reno Omokri sef, they gave him ambassador. They couldn’t give my brother ambassador.”

He then questioned the rationale behind the appointment, asking, “So why just chairman of a parastatal?”

Isaac also linked the timing of the appointment to the recent visit of former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to his residence.

“They gave my brother DG because Obi came on Saturday to visit me. So they said, no, we must enter that family,” he said.

Recalling previous conversations with his brother, Isaac said Ayo Fayose had repeatedly stated after leaving office that he had no intention of accepting another public appointment.

“But my brother told me, Ayodele Peter Fayose, told me, ‘Isaac, when I’m leaving this government house, whenever I leave this government house, I will not be a minister, I will not be DG, I will not be senator, I will not be anything. I will face my business,'” he said.

Isaac added that the former governor had built his wealth before entering politics and remained financially successful outside public office, describing him as a billionaire who had prospered in private business.

He further described the appointment as a “Greek gift” and questioned why it came at this particular time.

“Why didn’t they give you appointment since? Why did they wait till Obi come?”

Expressing confidence that his brother would reject the offer, he said, “I know you will not take this. But if you take it, who am I? Who am I? Omo Oba.”

While congratulating the former governor, Isaac urged him to transfer the opportunity to one of his children instead.

“Congrats on your appointment. You better give your son. Please, don’t use that kind of appointment. You are too big for that. Afobaje ni e,” he said.

Beyond the appointment, Isaac reiterated his belief that the opposition stands a strong chance in the 2027 general election.

“I am ready to see it through. And I know what we have on ground in Nigeria today. Election, we have 62 per cent, total vote cast, free and fair, credible,” he said.