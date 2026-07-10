10 players, coaches who broke records at World Cup 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was not only memorable for Spain’s triumph over Argentina in the final but also for a series of historic individual achievements, with eight players and two coaches rewriting the tournament’s record books.

From Lionel Messi, who made history as the player with most victories, to Kylian Mbappe becoming the competition’s all-time leading scorer, while Didier Deschamps and Dick Advocaat also set coaching milestones, the tournament produced some of the most remarkable feats in World Cup history.

Dick Advocaat – Oldest coach (78 years, 271 days)

The Curaçao manager became the oldest coach to take charge of a World Cup match, surpassing Ghana’s Carlos Queiroz and Greece’s Otto Rehhagel in the tournament’s all-time rankings.

Didier Deschamps – Most World Cup matches as coach (26)

The France boss became the coach with the most World Cup appearances, overtaking Germany’s Helmut Schön. He also set a new record for the most World Cup victories by a coach.

Jude Bellingham & Harry Kane – First teammates to score six goals each

The England duo became the first teammates in World Cup history to each score six goals in a single edition. France’s Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé later matched the feat.

Johan Manzambi – Youngest substitute to score twice

The Switzerland forward became the youngest substitute to score a brace in a World Cup match after netting twice against Bosnia and Herzegovina at just 20 years and 247 days old.

Kylian Mbappe – All-time World Cup top scorer (22 goals)

The France captain overtook Lionel Messi to become the FIFA World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer, finishing the tournament with 22 goals in just 22 appearances.

Lionel Messi – Most World Cup victories (23), among others

The Argentina captain set three major records at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He became the player with the most World Cup victories (23), surpassing Germany legend Miroslav Klose. Messi also broke the record for the most consecutive World Cup appearances with a goal (9), eclipsing the previous mark of six shared by Just Fontaine and Jairzinho.

In addition, he became the player with the most goals scored from outside the penalty area (7) in World Cup history, overtaking Brazil great Rivellino.

Michael Olise – Most assists in one World Cup (7)

The France winger registered seven assists during the tournament, breaking Pelé’s long-standing record of six set at the 1970 World Cup.

Rodri – Most completed passes in one World Cup (790)

The Spain midfielder completed 790 passes during the tournament, breaking his own record of 638 set at Qatar 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Goals in six different World Cups

The Portugal captain became the first player in history to score in six separate FIFA World Cups, adding another landmark to his remarkable international career.

Eloy Room – Most saves in a World Cup match (16)

The Curaçao goalkeeper equalled the record for most saves in a World Cup game with 16 against Ecuador, matching Tim Howard’s mark but doing so in 30 fewer minutes.

Unai Simón – Most clean sheets in one World Cup (7)

Spain’s goalkeeper kept seven clean sheets in eight matches, setting a new tournament record and helping Spain concede just one goal en route to the title.