Fire destroys 17 shops in Lagos market

The scene of the fire. Photo: LASEMA

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says a suspected electrical surge caused a fire that destroyed 17 shops at Sabo Market in Ikorodu early Tuesday.

The agency disclosed this in a statement issued by its Head of Public Affairs, Mr Afolabi Olawale, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

LASEMA said the fire started at about 1:10 a.m. and was extinguished through a joint operation involving its Tiger Squad and the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

It said responders met a row of shops engulfed in flames on arrival.

According to the agency, preliminary findings showed the fire started in one shop before spreading to adjoining shops.

It attributed the incident to a suspected electrical surge during public power supply.

LASEMA said emergency responders quickly contained the fire, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the market and nearby buildings.

The agency said 17 of the 32 shops in the affected section were damaged.

It added that provisions, groceries, foodstuffs and other valuable goods were destroyed.

LASEMA, however, said no death or injury was recorded.

It said the remaining shops and nearby sections of the market were saved through the prompt intervention of emergency personnel.

The agency said recovery operations had been completed and its response team had returned to base.

LASEMA commended members of its Tiger Squad and personnel of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service for their coordinated response.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, urged traders and market leaders to prioritise electrical safety.

He advised shop owners to ensure proper wiring, avoid overloading electrical appliances and regularly inspect electrical installations.

Oke-Osanyintolu also urged residents to report emergencies through the state’s toll-free lines, 112 and 767, for prompt response.

He reaffirmed the Lagos State government’s commitment to protecting lives, property and livelihoods across the state. (NAN)