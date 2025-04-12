‘He wasn’t ‘Chairman’ for nothing,’ NFF mourns Christian Chukwu

By Henry Oduah

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Christian Chukwu who captained Nigeria’s 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad and later coached the team.

Chukwu died in his native city of Enugu on Saturday.

Nicknamed ‘Chairman’ because of his imposing presence and the authority he exuded just in front of the rearguard at both club (Enugu Rangers) and country, Chukwu was overjoyed as he hoisted above his head the Unity Cup (the first time Nigeria would triumph in the continental championship) after receiving same from President Shehu Shagari at the National Stadium, Surulere on Saturday, 22nd March 1980.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said: “We have lost a good and great man. Chukwu was the definition of a strong, dedicated and disciplined leader on and off the field. He was not nicknamed ‘Chairman’ for nothing. He embodied strength, vision consistency.

“We pray that the Almighty will grant his soul eternal rest, and also grant the family and friends he has left behind, and Nigeria football’s fraternity the fortitude to bear this big loss.”

Chukwu was in the Nigeria senior team that won bronze medals at the 1976 and 1978 AFCON finals in Ethiopia and Ghana respectively, before leading the squad to glory on home soil in 1980. He was named Player of the Tournament.

Born on 4th January 1951, Chukwu coached his darling club, Enugu Rangers (he played for only one club in his career) and then coached the senior national team of Kenya, nicknamed the Harambee Stars. He was named Head Coach of the Super Eagles in 2002 and led the team to finish third at the 2004 AFCON finals in Tunisia.

His death comes exactly 20 days after the 45th anniversary of the 1980 AFCON triumph. Before him, other members of the squad that had passed on, were goalkeepers Best Ogedegbe and Moses Effiong, defenders Okechukwu Isima and Tunde Bamidele, midfielders Aloysius Atugbu and Mudashiru Lawal, and forward Martins Eyo.