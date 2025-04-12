Breaking: Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, dies at 74

By Nwafor Sunday

Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, has passed away at the age of 74. He died earlier today.

However, details surrounding his death remain unclear at the time of filing this report.

In 2021, false reports of Chukwu’s death had circulated widely, prompting the legendary coach to refute the rumors during his 70th birthday celebration on January 4, 2021.

Reacting then, Chukwu said: “I am terribly embarrassed with this news that I am dead. Several people have been calling me from across the world since the news broke.

“I am still investigating the source of the story.”

Chukwu, affectionately known as “Chairman,” was a prominent figure in Nigerian football — both as a player and as a coach.

His legacy in the sport remains significant.

Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.

Vanguard News