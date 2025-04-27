Gusau delivers heartfelt tribute at burial of former NRA boss, Otunba Tade Azeez

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, on Saturday paid a heartfelt tribute to the late President of the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), Otunba Tade Azeez, at the latter’s funeral ceremony held in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Gusau, who was unavoidably absent as he was out of the country on assignment, was represented by the Chairman of the Ogun State Football Association and NFF Executive Committee Member, Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi.

Speaking on behalf of the NFF President, Majekodunmi described Tade Azeez as a dedicated and selfless servant of the game who worked tirelessly to uplift the standard of refereeing in Nigeria.

“The NFF President deeply mourns the loss of a passionate football administrator whose leadership and commitment to the refereeing body were exemplary. His contributions will be remembered for years to come,” Majekodunmi said.

The solemn ceremony drew an array of dignitaries from the football community and beyond, including the Senior Special Assistant to Mr. President on Grassroot Sports Development, Hon. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye; immediate past 1st Vice President of NFF, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi; Chairman of Lagos State Football Association, Hajji Gafar Liameed; Chairman of the Ekiti State Football Association, Aare Oluwole Oloworemo and; former Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Dr. Kweku Adedayo Tandoh.

The family, while expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support, also announced that further details regarding subsequent Islamic arrangements and memorial activities will be communicated in due time.

Alhaji Gusau, through his representative, extended his deepest condolences to the Azeez family, the NRA, and the entire football fraternity, urging them to take comfort in the remarkable legacy the deceased has left behind.

Otunba Tade Azeez, who served as President of NRA with distinction for many years, was also Vice Chairman, Lagos State Football Association. He passed away on Friday afternoon following a brief illness.