‘Everything suddenly went blank’, Lagos building collapse survivor narrates experience

Scene of the incident

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A survivor of the building that collapsed in the early hours of today in Lagos has narrated how he almost lost his life.

Recall that tragedy occurred this morning, April 19, when a partially occupied old three-storey building suddenly collapsed at 14, Oremeta Street, Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State. One person died and 13 others were rescued.

This is coming barely five after a-storey building under construction collapsed at Agarawu Street, off Aroloya Central Mosqu, Idumota, Lagos Island.

Two adult males were rescued alive in that incident.

In the latest development, initially, nine victims were rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building, while one other survivor and a lifeless body were later recovered.

According to an eyewitness, Femi Saheed, the incident happened at about 9.30a.m., Saturday, as residents were still basking the festival mood of Easter being celebrated by Christians around the world.

Men of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, as well as Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, were fully involved rescuing trapped victim from the rubble one after the other.

The rescued victims were immediately rushed to hospital for a comprehensive treatment.

‘5 minutes after I entered’

One of the victims, who could not give his name, was able to mutter to pressmen at the trauma centre, Old Toll Gate, by 7UP, where he was rushed to for first aid.

He said: “I spent barely five minutes in the building when it suddenly caved in on us. The whole place just blanked-out immediately.”

Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu and Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, while speaking with newsmen, said early arrival of the agencies saved the lives of the trapped victims, as the response was “swift, prompt, and effective”.

Other emergency rescue responders at the scene were: Lagos State Building Control Agency, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Lagos State Ambulance Service, Lagos State Environmental Monitoring Unit, Lagos State Transport Management Agency, Nigerian Police, National Emergency Management Agency, Nigerian Civil Defence Corps and the Red Cross, Nigeria Police, among others.

Vanguard News