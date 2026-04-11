11 die in Katsina village bandit attack

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The police command in Katsina State has confirmed an attack by suspected bandits at Gurbi Village, Kankara Local Government Area, leaving 11 people dead.

Police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this in a statement issued in Katsina on Monday, adding that two others were injured.

He said the attackers struck at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, opening fire on unsuspecting residents and killing victims on the spot.

“The assailants fled as security forces closed in on the scene,” Sadiq-Aliyu said.

He confirmed a joint security team, including police, military and other agencies, responded swiftly to a distress call, forcing the attackers to retreat.

“The injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital for urgent treatment, while the deceased were buried according to Islamic rites,” he added.

Following the attack, the command reinforced security in the area, deploying additional tactical teams to prevent further incidents.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the command had also ordered intensified patrols and closer collaboration between security agencies and local communities.

“Efforts are ongoing to track down the perpetrators of the heinous act”, he said, urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious movements.

(NAN)