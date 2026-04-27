APC warns against misuse of funds, bans unauthorised screening of aspirants

By James Ogunnaike

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned party officials against diversion of funds released for grassroots activities, while also placing an outright ban on unauthorised screening of aspirants ahead of forthcoming party processes.

This formed part of the resolutions reached at a stakeholders’ meeting of the party held on Monday at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, where party leaders across the state converged to review operations and strengthen internal cohesion.

The meeting, presided over by the State Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, and attended by members of the State Executive Committee, representatives from all 20 Local Government Areas in the State, council chairmen, party chairmen, and 236 ward chairmen.

In his remarks, Sanusi stressed that funds recently disbursed to ward and local government chairmen were strictly meant for party administration, particularly the conduct of meetings.

“These funds are designated solely for party activities at the grassroots and must not be diverted for personal use under any circumstances,” he warned, adding that strict compliance would be enforced.

He further disclosed that modalities for the collection of nomination forms would soon be announced in line with a revised timetable from the party’s national leadership.

The chairman also underscored the importance of regular meetings at ward and local government levels, describing them as “indispensable to party vitality.”

Deliberations at the meeting featured contributions from various stakeholders, culminating in key resolutions aimed at repositioning the party for greater efficiency.

Ward chairmen, through representatives from Ado-Odo/Ota, Ijebu Ode and Obafemi Owode local governments, raised operational challenges affecting grassroots administration, which were addressed by the party’s Administrative Officer, Hon. Bankole, who assured them of improved coordination.

Speaking on behalf of local government party chairmen, their leader acknowledged past shortcomings and pledged enhanced performance moving forward.

Alhaja Faidat of Abeokuta North urged consistent ward-level meetings, noting that grassroots engagement remained critical to party success.

Also contributing, Chairman of Local Government Executive Chairmen, Dr. Mrs. Adeyemo, called for renewed commitment among party officers.

“We must redouble our efforts at the grassroots. The governor has shown unprecedented support to party structures, and we must justify that confidence,” she said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chief Mrs. Ronke Ogunremi advised political office holders to extend more assistance to party organs at the ward and local government levels, while Chief Mrs. Iyabo Apampa advocated making financial contributions by appointees mandatory to ensure functional grassroots structures.

On his part, party elder Alhaji Kasali Kalejaiye commended the leadership but emphasised the need to carry grassroots elders along in decision-making processes.

“Keeping elders fully informed will strengthen monitoring and ensure better control within the party,” he noted.

The State Organising Secretary, Hon. Yemi Adelani, charged party leaders to surpass current performance benchmarks, acknowledging contributions from political appointees while insisting that more support was needed at the grassroots.

He also announced the conclusion of the party’s membership e-registration exercise, stating that the engagement of registration agents had officially ended.

In a decisive resolution, the stakeholders unanimously banned unauthorised screening of aspirants at any level within the state.

“No individual or group is permitted to conduct screening outside official guidelines. Anyone who jumps the gun will face severe sanctions,” the resolution stated.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of commitment by party leaders to unity, discipline and electoral success, as the APC in the State positions itself for upcoming political activities.