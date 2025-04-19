One dead, 13 rescued in Lagos building collapse

A victim rescued from the rubble

A two-storey building collapsed on Oremeta Street in the Ojodu-Berger area of Lagos State on Saturday, leaving one person confirmed dead and 13 others rescued.

This was confirmed in a statement by Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Farinloye said the cause of the collapse had yet to be determined and that search and rescue operations were still ongoing.

The building, which housed a restaurant on the ground floor, caved in around 8 a.m., trapping an unknown number of people beneath the rubble.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Damilola Oke-Osanyitolu, appealed to residents to remain calm and allow emergency officials to carry out search and rescue efforts. He added that responders were working diligently to reach “ground zero” in hopes of rescuing any remaining victims.

He said, “A two-storey building collapsed; we’ve activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plan under the watch of the Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu. You can see that we’re painstaking in the way we’re responding, and the operation is ongoing.”

“I need to remind the good people of Lagos State to remain cool, calm, and collected. We’re working with all the local people; we’re working with all the primary responders, and we’re on top of the situation.”

“There’s no roll call, but the most important thing is that we’re going to get to ground zero. By the time we get to ground zero, we’ll see everything that is in there, and we’re going to give a comprehensive report. The governor is aware of the situation and has been coordinating the response plan.”