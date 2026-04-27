Seven feared dead, several injured as armed men attack Benue border community

By Peter Duru

A fresh wave of violence has hit Benue State as seven persons have been reportedly killed and several others injured following a two-day attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Channel One community, a border settlement along the Arufu–Wukari road in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA.

The attacks, which reportedly began over the weekend and continued into Monday afternoon, have thrown the community and surrounding settlements into panic, forcing many residents to flee their homes.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the attackers stormed the area in large numbers, riding on motorcycles and wielding firearms, shooting indiscriminately at residents.

“The attack started over the weekend and continued into Monday afternoon. Seven persons have been confirmed dead, while several others sustained life-threatening injuries, so the figure of the dead might increase,” the source said.

He further disclosed that those injured were rushed to different medical facilities in Anyiin town, while about seven victims in critical condition were transferred to Ugba in Logo LGA for urgent treatment.

“We learnt that the attackers came heavily armed and operated in groups on motorcycles. There are suspicions that they may be operating from Shaor, one of the deserted villages previously identified in intelligence reports as a possible hideout,” he added.

The renewed violence has triggered mass displacement, with residents of Channel One and neighbouring communities reportedly abandoning their homes for safer locations amid fears of further attacks.

The source also called for urgent security intervention, urging authorities to intensify clearance operations in suspected hideouts and strengthen border security.

“There is need for coordinated clearance operations to dislodge suspected camps in Shaor and other deserted settlements. Security agencies must also work across Benue, Nasarawa, and Taraba States to monitor cross-border movements and prevent further attacks,” he said.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of Logo LGA, Clement Kav, confirmed the attack and casualty figures.

“They killed seven persons and injured four others. They usually come, attack and flee back to where they came from. The attack happened late Saturday into Sunday night,” Kav said.

He added that he had already briefed security authorities on the situation. “I have informed the Commissioner of Police and the Adviser on Homeland Security,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Udeme Edet, said the command was yet to receive official details of the incident at the time of filing this report.