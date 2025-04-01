Benue lawmaker cries out to Tinubu over killings in Otukpo

Hon. Blessing Onuh.



By Omeiza Ajayi



Blessing Onuh, the lawmaker representing Otukpo-Ohimini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has decried the escalating insecurity in her constituency, calling on President Bola Tinubu to urgently intervene and halt further killings.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, the two-term legislator lamented the incessant attacks and killings in Otukpo, Benue State, describing the situation as a national emergency requiring immediate attention.



She appealed to President Tinubu to direct security agencies to intensify efforts to apprehend the perpetrators, bring them to justice, and restore peace to the affected communities.



“The killings in my constituency have reached an outrageous level in recent weeks. Every day, we witness the senseless murder of innocent people, and tragically, it is beginning to feel as though it is normal,” Onuh stated.



The lawmaker expressed frustration over security agencies’ perceived inaction, noting that after each attack, officials at both the state and local levels merely issue statements claiming to be on top of the situation, with no concrete action to follow.



She said, “I wonder why people are being killed and kidnapped repeatedly, yet nothing happens to the perpetrators. After every attack, all we hear from the security apparatus in Makurdi and Otukpo is that they are ‘on top of the matter,’ but nothing ever changes. Families mourn their dead, return home, and brace for the next attack by suspected herdsmen.”



Providing chilling accounts of recent incidents, Onuh disclosed that just a day prior, a retired customs officer, Mr Onche Akatu, was brutally killed in Asa 2 community, Otukpo Local Government Area and two members of his family were abducted.



“The most painful part is that two members of his family were kidnapped after his gruesome murder. Should the dead man now rise to pay ransom for their release? My heart bleeds,” she lamented.



Similarly, she recounted the case of Mrs. Felicia Ochigbo, a nursing mother who was slaughtered in the Old NTA Area of the Asa community, and the recent murder of another resident, an Igbo man.



“Last month in Okpomoju Community in Okete Ward of Otukpo Local Government Area, suspected herdsmen killed five men causing extreme grief. These herdsmen according to community sources are even threatening people with phone calls. As I speak to you now people are running away from their communities without even knowing if where they are going to is even safe.”



“Are these killers above the law? Why is it so difficult to apprehend them and restore peace so that our people can sleep with their two eyes closed?” she queried.



The lawmaker also raised concerns over the dire consequences of the persistent attacks, noting that fear of violence has forced many farmers to abandon their farmlands, worsening food shortages in the region.



In her plea to constituents, particularly the youth, Onuh urged them not to resort to jungle justice or reprisal attacks, emphasizing that taking the law into their own hands would only escalate the crisis.



She assured the people of her commitment to working closely with political leaders and security agencies to put an end to the heinous acts plaguing her constituency.



“I will engage with political stakeholders and security heads to ensure these atrocities come to an end. Our people deserve to live in peace,” she pledged.