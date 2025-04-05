5 things to know about Monowi, a US town with only one resident

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Have you ever heard of Monowi, a town with only one resident? More fascinating because the town’s sole resident also serves as the mayor, librarian, and bartender of the town.

The unique town is known as Monowi, a town in US, which garnered national and international recognition after the 2010 United States census counted only one resident of the village, named Elsie Eiler.

Here are five facts about the town of Monowi.

1. Sole Residence

Although, the town seems quiet and deserted now, it was previously home to a lot more people. In the early 1930s, the town was home to around 150 residents and the city flourished due to the Elkhorn Railroad and nearby farming activities but this changed after the Great Depression.

Consequently, the economic downturn and collapsing rural infrastructure drove people to cities in search of better opportunities and by 2000, Elsie Eiler and her husband, Rudy were the only two residents left in Monowi.

Elsie chose to remain in Monowi after her husband, Rudy passed away in 2004 and this made her the town’s only inhabitant. She has decided to carry on the legacy of her community rather than leave it in isolation.

2. Geography and Road Side attraction

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the village has a total area of 0.21 square miles (0.54 km2), all land. The village is located in the far eastern portion of Boyd County, in the northeastern region of Nebraska. It is located between the Niobrara River and the larger Missouri River.

The Monowi Tavern has become something of a roadside attraction, drawing visitors from all over the world to experience the unique town.

The nearest community to Monowi is Lynch, located approximately 7 miles (11 km) away. Omaha, the largest city in the region, is located approximately 195 miles (314 km) southeast.

3. Election (Consensus Decision)

Eiler is the only resident of Monowi town and each year, she hangs up a notice in Monowi’s only business (her bar) advertising mayoral elections, and then votes for herself. She usually jokes that there is no need for elections because she would be the only one to vote.

Apart from elections, she is involved in administrative decisions which includes being required to produce a municipal road plan every year to secure state funding. She then raises about $500 worth of taxes from herself annually to keep the town’s three lampposts flickering and its water flowing.

4. Name of the Town

Another amazing fact about Monowi is the meaning of the town name. According to tradition, the name, Monowi means ‘flower’ in an unidentified Native American language. Monowi was named after the many wildflowers growing at the original site of the village.

5. Library dedicated to Euler’s late husband, Rudy

In Monowi town, Elsie names a small library after her late husband. This houses his extensive book collection and is available to anyone who wants to borrow books on the honor system. The library building is filled with over 5,000 books and magazines. It stands not just as a place for study, but as a heartfelt tribute to Elsie’s late husband.

