2face Idibia arrives Edo gov poll tribunal with lover Natasha

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– Popular Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face or 2Baba, on Wednesday, stormed the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

He arrived at the tribunal with his new lover, Natasha Osawaru, who is the lawmaker representing Egor Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly.

The tribunal is set to deliver judgement on the petition the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Asuerinme Ighodalo, filed to nullify the election of Governor Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Osawaru, who is the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State Assembly, was elected on the platform of the PDP.

In January, 2Face announced his separation from his wife, Annie.

His subsequent proposal to Natasha the next month gained widespread attention.

Since then, the singer and the lawmaker have been spotted together in public on multiple occasions, including shopping outings and social engagements.

The Edo lawmaker recently updated her Instagram bio to reflect the singer’s surname, Idibia.