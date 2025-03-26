RAMADAN TALK: Now, time for renewal, spiritual growth

Muslims fast in the month of Ramadan

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

As we approach the end of the holy month of Ramadan, it’s an opportune moment to reflect on how the past 26 days have unfolded. Have you found these days to be spiritually enriching and physically rewarding, or did time slip away unexpectedly, leaving you feeling as though you’ve missed out? Since Ramadan is often described as a whirlwind, it can be easy to fall back into our daily routines, even as we intended to immerse ourselves more deeply in worship and seek forgiveness and mercy.

The framework of Ramadan is designed to elevate our spiritual practices, yet many of us might not have achieved our goals despite having good intentions. Have you maintained a consistent pace in your Quran recitation, or did you find yourself lagging? Have you been regular at the nightly Tarawih prayers, or perhaps made excuses that prevented you from participating? These are critical moments that define our connection to this blessed month.

Furthermore, one must consider whether you’ve taken time for Tahajud prayers during the night or if distractions of the social media. Did you approach your five daily prayers with full consciousness, genuinely connecting with Allah? Reflecting on the spirit of generosity, did you host anyone for Iftar, or extend help to those in need, even if it was just a simple gesture to a beggar?

Throughout this month, have you been sincere in your pursuit of Allah’s forgiveness and mercy, feeling the weight of accountability in your actions? It’s easy to succumb to gossip and slander, particularly in everyday environments like the home or workplace. Have you made a conscious effort to avoid these pitfalls and keep your intentions clear, ensuring that your good deeds are purely for the sake of Allah, rather than to seek approval from others?

Despite how you’ve spent the majority of Ramadan, the final days hold immense potential. Whether your record thus far is commendable or lacking, you still have a chance to make a meaningful difference, Insha Allah. It’s crucial to remember the significance of Lailatul Qadr, a night that is described as being “better than a thousand months.” with this few days remaining, you can still make the difference.

From now till the end, increase your acts of Ibadaah (worship) and Dua (supplication). The last days of Ramadan are transformative; they represent an opportunity for growth and spiritual rejuvenation. Engaging in Tahajud in particular, especially during these last few nights, is a powerful way to earn the love and mercy of Allah.

So, as we are about to say farewell to Ramadan, let’s seize the remaining time to deepen our faith and connection with Allah, making every moment count. Embrace the urgency of these last days, and let them be a time of spiritual elevation and fulfillment.

Iftar time: Lagos – 6:58pm; Abuja – 6: 55pm and Kano – 6: 52pm