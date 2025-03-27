Police kill 5 kidnappers in gun battle, arrest 3 in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA- OPERATIVES of the Delta State Police Command have shot dead five suspected kidnappers, arresting three others.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state Command, Mr. Bright Edafe who disclosed this in a statement, yesterday, said the suspected kidnappers had engaged the police officers in a gun duel.

He said the suspects were allegedly responsible for series of kidnappings and armed robberies around Iyamuge, Otu-Jeremi, Warri, Ughelli, and environs.

The statement said: “On 21/3/2025, about 11p.m., operatives of CP Special Assignment Team (CP SAT) led by Julius Robinson, acting on the gathered intelligence trailed and arrested one Adamu Abubakar ‘m’ popularly known as ‘dogo’ who is the leader of a kidnapping syndicate at DSC roundabout Warri.

“The arrest and interrogation of this suspect led to the arrest of two other suspects, Abubakar Mohammed popularly known as ‘chede’ and Mohammed Bellow at Otovwodo park in Ughelli North LGA.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that suspects are allegedly responsible for a series of kidnappings and armed robberies around Iyamuge, Otu-Jeremi, Warri, Ughelli, and environs.

“Acting on the strength of their confessions, the suspects led the operatives to Iyamugo forest where their hidden weapons which include one AK-47 rifle, one pump action gun, three locally made guns, two magazines, 60 rounds of Ak-47 live ammunition and seventeen rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

“Upon exit from the forest, some hoodlums suspected to be their gang members engaged the Police in a gun duel, during which five of the hoodlums sustained gunshot injuries while others escaped.

“The injured suspects were taken to the hospital and later died while receiving treatment. The three suspects and the exhibits are in custody while the investigation is ongoing.”