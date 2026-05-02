2027: Obi nears defining political decision after high-level talks — Obidients

Peter Obi

By Luminous Jannamike

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is nearing a defining political decision after a series of high-level consultations with key stakeholders, allies and potential partners, as attention focuses on his next move ahead of 2027.

A statement by the Obidient Movement signals that a clear direction is emerging, even as it appeals for calm, describing the ongoing engagements as a deliberate effort to determine the most strategic path forward for Obi.

Dr Yunusa Tanko, Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, issued the statement in Abuja on Saturday.

The development comes amid intensifying behind-the-scenes coalition manoeuvres, with Obi increasingly central to emerging opposition alignments.

Tanko said, “We wish to reassure all supporters and members of the movement across Nigeria and in the diaspora that His Excellency, Peter Gregory Obi, is currently engaged in extensive, high-level consultations with key stakeholders, political allies, and aligned movements.

“These engagements are focused on determining the most strategic and effective path forward in the best interest of the Nigerian people and our shared mission to build a New Nigeria.

“As a movement founded on integrity, accountability, and active citizen participation, we remain dedicated to ensuring that every decision taken reflects our values and long-term vision for the country.

“These consultations are deliberate, thorough, and guided by the overriding objective of securing a future that works for all Nigerians.”

With speculation building, the movement urged its supporters to stay focused and await formal communication from Obi.

Tanko added, “We urge all Obidients to remain calm, patient, and focused. Do not be swayed by speculative reports.

“Peter Obi remains fully committed to this mission and will, in due course, formally address the Obidient Movement and the general public to provide clarity on the current situation and the direction ahead.

“Our strength lies in our unity and focus. Let us remain steadfast as we await further communication.”