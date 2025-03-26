PANDEF praises Tinubu for signing South-South Development Commission Bill

President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Umoru

The apex socio-political body of the South-South Geopolitical zone, Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for signing the South-South Development Commission Bill into law.

In a statement on Wednesday, the National Chairman of PANDEF, Amb. Godknows Igali said that with the President assenting to the bill, the action has boosted the confidence of the people of the South-South Geopolitical zone in the Federal Government’s commitment to promote regional development across the country and address the peculiar social, environmental, and developmental challenges facing our region.

According to Igali, President Tinubu would carefully select competent and tested hands with cognate skills and experience to ensure that the body plays its complementary role to the efforts of the South-South Governors in delivering sustainable development to the region while setting up the leadership of the new Commission.

The statement is titled ” PANDEF thanks Mr. President for signing the South-South Development Commission Bill into law. “

The statement read, “On behalf of the Niger Delta ethnic nationalities and peoples which make up the South-South geopolitical zone, the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) conveys profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the historic signing of the South-South Development Commission Bill into law, announced on Tuesday the 25th of March, 2025. We also commend the National Assembly for the timely completion of work on this piece of legislation.

“This singular action has boosted the confidence of our people in the commitment of the Federal Government to promote even regional development across the country and, in particular, to address the peculiar social, environmental, and developmental challenges facing our region.

“PANDEF is hopeful that in setting up this new Commission, Mr. President will carefully select competently and tested hands with cognate skills and experience to ensure that this body plays its complementary role to the efforts of our Governors in delivering sustainable development to the region. This has continued to contribute immensely to the sustenance of the Nigerian national economy for decades.

“PANDEF reiterates that other outstanding issues, especially environmental remediation from the negative impact of oil and gas production as well as an acute deficit in basic infrastructure which constitute an existential threat to the South-South, would be treated as a priority.

“Finally, PANDEF is hopeful that based on the sustained nationwide appeals and genuine concerns from virtually every corner of the country over the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the Deputy Governor and the State Assembly, Mr President would graciously accord urgent attention to restoration of the State back to its normal democratic governance by immediately recalling the Governor, Deputy Governor and the State Assembly.

“Once again, we thank President Tinubu and the National Assembly for this significant milestone.

PANDEF looks forward to continued collaboration, progress, and peace in the days ahead.”