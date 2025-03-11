Lagos Assembly: Crisis worsens over N5bn vehicle purchase for lawmakers

Mojisola Meranda and Mudashiru Obasa

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — THE crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly worsened on Tuesday following fresh controversy trailing the alleged purchase of N5 billion vehicles for 40 lawmakers by Mojisola Meranda.

This comes as the lawmakers and leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, are expected to hold a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Abuja over the lingering crisis.

The feud between the re-elected Speaker Mr Mudashiru Obasa and Mrs Meranda has divided the assembly.

According to reports, Meranda purportedly led the purchase of about 39 vehicles for the lawmakers during the period Obasa was removed as speaker.

It was learned that Obasa, in December 2024, approved N7 billion for the same purpose before he was ousted on January 13, 2025.

The crisis further snowballed as Obasa dragged Meranda, 33 lawmakers and the Assembly before a state High Court, challenging the basis for his removal and other allegations.

His contention in court is still ongoing despite the political intervention of party stakeholders.

A source, who preferred anonymity, told Vanguard that Obasa is contending the purchase of the vehicles without his authorisation as the Speaker and already had his plan of purchasing the vehicles from Dubai, having contacted a bidder for the contract.

An aide to Obasa, who spoke in confidence, said: “He (Obasa) had approved the money before his removal. But Meranda proceeded with buying them, a move that infuriated Obasa.

“In December, Obasa approved the purchase of those vehicles. But for him, the vehicles were to be bought from Dubai but when Meranda took over, she made it an open bidding.

“They weren’t bought in Dubai anymore. That is just the difference. So it’s not as if they stole money as it’s been propagated.”

Another source in the assembly told newsmen on condition of anonymity that “The purchase or execution was only done (under Meranda). Obasa already approved it. There is a difference between approval and execution.”

Meranda mum

When contacted on Tuesday, Meranda’s spokesperson, Victor Ganzallo, declined to comment on the issue but simply said an official statement would be issued in due course.

Another source loyal to Meranda explained that the first female Speaker only saved N2 billion by purchasing 32 units of 2025 Toyota Prado SUV and seven units of Toyota Landcruiser 2025 at the sum of N5 billion, rather than the N7 billion budgeted by Obasa.

“Let it be known that Mrs Mojisola Meranda never made any withdrawal from the account of LAHA, rather she only made a downward review of an existing procurement approval by Mr Mudashiru Obasa. In doing that, she saved the assembly the sum of N2 billion.

“Obasa had done an approval for the purchase of 35 units of Toyota Fortuner SUV and 10 units of Toyota Prado from Dubai at N7bn.

“As a matter of fact, he made the approval on December 23, 2024.

“Upon his removal, Mojisola Meranda reviewed the approval and called for a bidding locally and approved the sum of N5b for 32 units of 2025 Toyota Prado SUV and 7 units of Toyota Landcruiser 2025 at the sum of N5b, saving N2b for the House.

“Unlike Obasa, who had planned to import the vehicles from Dubai, all the cars were locally supplied. It is imperative to note that no money was withdrawn by Meranda, she only reviewed an existing approval.

“Interestingly, Meranda spent far less money to acquire better quality cars and didn’t even approve a single one for the office of the Speaker that she occupied,” the source stated.