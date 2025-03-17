Killings: Ondo won’t be a haven for criminals — Aiyedatiwa

Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—FOLLOWING the rate of criminal activities in some parts of Ondo State, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, yesterday, declared that the state would no longer be a haven for criminals.

Recall that 20 persons were reportedly killed by bandits after they invaded and sacked four communities in the Akure North council area of the state.

Speaking during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Akure, the governor vowed to rid the state of all criminal elements.

Aiyedatiwa, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Strategic Communication, Allen Sowore, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the protection of lives and property.

He said: “Let me make this clear, we will not allow Ondo State to become a haven for criminals.

“While we welcome all law-abiding Nigerians who wish to live and conduct legitimate business here, we will not tolerate individuals disguising themselves as farmers while using our forests as hideouts for illegal activities such as kidnapping and other crimes.

“We will deploy all necessary resources to flush them out of their hiding places.”

He urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and village heads to remain vigilant and collaborate with security agencies.

“Whenever you notice any suspicious movement, alert the security agents immediately. If you see something, say something. Security is a collective responsibility for everyone.

“I will also be meeting with traditional rulers because insecurity in any part of the state affects the entire state.

“Ondo State is recognized as the most peaceful state in Nigeria, and we must continue to uphold that status”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Police Commissioner, Wilfred Afolabi, has met with local security in a bid to combat crime.

Speaking at the meeting, the Police Commissioner solicited their collaboration to ensure crime is eradicated across various communities in the state.

Present at the meeting were members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Nigeria Forest Security Service, NFSS, Hunters, Vigilante groups, and other security outfits.