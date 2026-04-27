Kano Assembly confirms Garo as deputy governor

The Kano State House of Assembly has confirmed Murtala Garo as the new Deputy Governor of Kano State after a successful screening.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation followed the presentation and adoption of the report of an ad hoc committee during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore, on Monday.

Deputy Speaker Muhammad Bello, while presenting the report, explained that Garo’s nomination came after the resignation of former Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo.

He said that the screening was conducted in line with Section 191(3)(c) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the Assembly to approve a nominee in the event of a vacancy.

According to the committee, Garo underwent a comprehensive screening process covering his educational background, professional experience, understanding of governance, and vision for the state.

The committee also observed that Garo demonstrated a clear grasp of the responsibilities of the office and presented a workable vision to support Gov. Abba Yusuf in delivering on his mandate.

Based on its findings, the committee recommended his confirmation, which was unanimously adopted by the House.

The Assembly also reaffirmed its commitment to working with the executive arm to promote good governance, accountability, and the overall development of the state. (NAN)