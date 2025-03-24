I won’t be intimidated – Natasha denies apologizing to Nigerian senate

Senator Natasha

…Insists on Her Position

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central has dismissed reports claiming she apologized to the Nigerian Senate over the controversy that led to her suspension.

In a statement on Monday, March 24, 2025, the lawmaker described the claims as “false and misleading,” reaffirming her stance on the issue that resulted in her six-month suspension.

“The reports suggesting that I have apologized to the Senate and retracted my position are completely untrue. I stand firmly by my words and actions and have not issued any apology to the Senate or anyone regarding this matter,” she stated.

She condemned those spreading the misinformation, accusing them of attempting to distort the truth and mislead the public.

The senator, who was suspended following a heated exchange with Senate leadership, maintained that she remains committed to her principles and the defense of her constituents’ rights. She further alleged that certain individuals were trying to manipulate public perception with fabricated statements.

“I urge the public to disregard these rumors and publications as they do not represent my position. My commitment remains to truth, justice, and the people I represent.”

“I Will Not Be Intimidated”

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan also expressed concerns over what she described as an orchestrated campaign to silence her voice in the National Assembly.

“This is not just about me; it is about the integrity of our democracy. I will not be intimidated or forced into submission through false narratives.”

She urged her constituents and Nigerians to remain vigilant against misinformation, emphasizing that any official statement from her would only come from her verified channels.

“I appreciate the support and solidarity of my people. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for what is right and just.”

Read the full statement here:

RE: PURPORTED APOLOGY TO THE SENATE OVER MY SEXUAL ALLEGATIONS CLAIM AGAINST SENATE PRESIDENT GODSWILL AKPABIO

I, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, stand firm in my resolve to never apologise for speaking my truth. The desperation to silence me is palpable, but I will not be intimidated. The games being played in full view of the Nigerian people will be exposed, and the individuals who have hijacked our institutions will be held accountable.

As a senator, I have a duty to represent my constituents and uphold the principles of justice and transparency. My allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio were not made lightly, and I will continue to seek justice and accountability, no matter the cost.

My six-month suspension is a clear case of political victimisation, but I will not be deterred. I will continue to fight for the rights of Nigerian women and ensure that our voices are heard.

I urge the public to ignore the viral report claiming that I apologised to the Senate, as it is entirely false. I will continue to stand by my truth and fight for what is right, even in the face of adversity.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Kogi Central.