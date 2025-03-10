C’River : Otu embarks on three-week annual leave

Gov Bassey Otu of Cross River State

….Communicates CRSHA

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Otu, has proceeded on a three weeks annual leave while communicating same to the State House of Assembly that he will commence an annual leave from March 11 to April 8.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Com. Nsa Gill and made available to newsmen Tuesday ,hinted that the Deupty Governor will act and take neccesary decision while te Governor was away.

According to Nsa , a letter dated March 10, 2025, personally signed by the Governor and communicated to the legislature, addressed to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Elvert Ayambem, reads in part as follows:

“I wish to inform you of my intention to proceed on a three-week annual leave, commencing from Tuesday, March 11, to Tuesday, April 8, 2025. During this period, I will be unavailable to attend to my official duties.

In accordance with constitutional requirements, I am required to notify the House of Assembly of my intention to proceed on annual leave.

I have made the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth operation of government business during my absence. The Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Dr. Peter Odey, will act on my behalf and make decisions as necessary.

Thank you for your usual cooperation and understanding. Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

The Cross River State House of Assembly has read and accepted the communication accordingly.