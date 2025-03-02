Alleged Sexual Harassment in NASS: Outrage grows as Akpoti-Uduaghan fires back at Akpabio’s wife

Saraki calls for Senate protection, not individuals

…NANS sues for peace

By John Alechenu, James Ogunnaike and Luminous Jannamike

As public outrage intensifies over the sexual harassment allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has issued a stern warning to Mrs. Unoma Akpabio, urging her to stay out of the matter.

Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central, had accused the Senate President of sexually harassing her.

The conflict began when she refused to sit in a designated seat during a plenary, citing Order 10 of the Senate Standing Rules.

Tensions, however, heightened after she appeared on Arise News TV last Friday, accusing Akpabio of blocking her motions, maligning her character, and intimidating her following her alleged rejection of his sexual advances.

In response, Mrs. Akpabio held a press conference in Abuja, dismissing the allegations as baseless. She emphasized the long-standing cordial relationship between their families, which predated Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s marriage.

However, in a letter dated March 1, 2025, addressed to Mrs. Akpabio through her lawyer, Victor Giwa, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan urged her to stay out of the matter.

The letter, titled “Stay Away from Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Sexual Harassment and Intimidation Allegation Against Senate President Godswill Akpabio; To Safeguard Your Sanity and That of Your Family”, said the accused should be left to defend himself.

The letter read in part, “Our client is not desirous of calling you out into the unfortunate saga concerning her allegations against the Senate President, and wishes that you restrain yourself from delving into the obscene circumstances.

“While she has tolerated all the harassment from the Senate President, she was constrained to reveal the unfortunate torture and victimization which she has been going through in the red chambers under the hand of the Senate President.

“Our client has concrete evidence to substantiate her allegations. We will suggest that you leave the defence of the allegations for the Senate President to maintain your sanity and that of your family.

Meanwhile, the accusation has ignited heated debates across the country.

In response to the growing outrage, former Senate President Bukola Saraki has called for protection of the institution of the Senate rather than focusing on protecting individual members.

In a statement issued in Abuja, yesterday, Saraki said the development has made him sad because of its overall negative effect on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the Senate.

“It is for these reasons that I believe that the two parties in this dispute and their supporters in and out of the chamber should be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counter-claims to be sure that nothing is done to rubbish the institution”, he cautioned.

“The constitution, laws of the country, rules of the Senate as well as parliamentary conventions and practices should be adhered to in resolving the issue. And the resolution should be done transparently without being seen to be protective of any of the parties.

“Rather, the objectives should be to unfold the truth and to protect the law-making institution against a wrong perception of involvement in or tolerance of lawbreaking.

“We should not allow the Senate to be cast in the shroud of an institution encouraging sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, flagrant disregard for standing orders and rules, and lack of orderliness.

“My position is that an investigation is needed to find out the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate”, the former senate president added.

Also, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly, to wade into the matter before it degenerates further and causes international embarrassment to the country.

NANS made the call in a statement signed by its National Vice President, Akinbodunse Sileola Felicia, on Saturday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Akinbodunse sued for peace and urged the duo to sheathe their swords for peace to reign, saying that the face-off should not be allowed to fester.