Police arrest, detain Ndume’s legislative aide, 2 others in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command under the leadership of CP Yusufu Lawal has arrested a Legislative Aide to the embattled Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, Hon. Usman Aliyu (Babandi) alongside two supporters, Mallam Ibrahim Adamu and Alhaji Tasiu Hassan Malgwi for allegedly planning to stage a solidarity rally in Biu local government area of Southern Borno Senatorial District following removal of the senator as Chief Whip at the Red Chamber. Reliable Sources have said.

This development is coming at a time when the Presidency said: ‘Nigerians have the constitutional right to peaceful protest and no one can deny them’, even as the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, has promised to provide security cover for any peaceful protests in the country.

The proposed Mass Solidarity Rally/Protest slated to take place last Sunday in Biu town in favour of Senator Ndume by Youths, women groups, clubs and associations was hitherto aborted due to the fragile security situation and the appeals made by Borno State Government not to engage in any protest whether political or otherwise.

Recall that Senator Ndume was removed unceremoniously from his position as Chief Whip by the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Senate Caucus following an Interview he granted recently on Arise TV, where he said, hunger and insecurity have dominated the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

But in a press statement signed by Ndume’s Senior Legislative Aide (Media), Junaid Jubrin Maiva, which was made available to our Correspondent last Sunday in Maiduguri said: “The general public is hereby informed that the solidarity rally scheduled to take place on 28th July 2024, in Biu, in support of Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, representing Borno South Senatorial District, has been cancelled”.

Maiva said the cancellation comes in light of potential conflicts with a proposed nationwide protest and concerns over possible disruptions.

Sources revealed that, “the detained persons were allegedly arrested last Sunday in Biu by a team of armed policemen who were deployed to provide cover for the aborted peaceful solidarity and whisked away to Maiduguri for interrogation”.

It was also learnt that the Police Authority have since secured a Court Order to detain the masterminds of the Solidarity pending further action.

The wife of the Legislative aide to the Southern Borno Senator, Mrs. Amina Kachallah confirmed that her husband Hon. Usman Aliyu (Babandi) was arrested alongside two others: Tasiu Hassan Malgwi and Ibrahim Adamu.

“I’m appealing to the police to release my husband, he is our breadwinner and we have been suffering since the day he was arrested” she said.

Meanwhile, Senator Ndume was not available to comment, as he was said to be outside the country for official engagement.

When contacted over the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kenneth Daso on Tuesday confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes the Borno State Police Command has arrested three persons based on intelligence report in connection to the planned Solidarity Rally for Senator Ndume in Biu town.

“Already, the suspects are in our custody, and they are currently under investigation”. Daso stated.

Our Correspondent observed that there is already a tension amongst teaming supporters of the Senator barely 48 hours to the nationwide protests.