Hardship: Protest not best solution at this time – Oborevwori 

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA – GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, appealed to those behind the planned nationwide protest against economic hardship in the country to jettison the idea, saying that ‘protest is not the solution at this time.’

Appealing when he played host to the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh and his delegation at Government House, Asaba, Oborevwori said such protests could aggravate the country’s challenges.

The Governor said; “few days ago, I read that your press statement on this protest. I was very happy and your coming here today is an opportunity for you to talk to other fathers of faith in this state, to continue to put this state and the country in prayers.

“We know it is a very hard time but our believe is that any time our people go to the streets to protest, the outcome is always different.

“We know all the demands and requests of the protesters. We are doing our best to make sure that our people are being taken care of. So protest is not the solution at this time.

“You have reason to protest but can you manage the protest? We have seen it in the past, we know what happened and how it ended. People were robbed and attacked.

“We have listened to your cry and we are doing our best. The solution is that we have to be more united and peaceful to see how we can move the state from the level it is today to a higher level. I believe we will achieve it.

“So your coming is a blessing because you need to talk to our people. At the evening service today or tomorrow you can preach to our people not to take laws into their hands. There are people who are already planning to hijack the process.

“You have a big role to play in this few days you will stay here and I know that this state will continue to enjoy peace.”

Earlier, President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh lauded Oborevwori for his commitment to rapid infrastructural development of the state through rehabilitation of roads and construction of new ones.

Okoh said; “we commend your untiring efforts in maintaining peace and tranquillity in Delta State. It is an incontrovertible fact that peace is an indispensable factor in accelerating development and attracting investments and this you have done with passion”.

He informed the Governor of an international choral music festival and singing competition scheduled to hold in Asaba, between October 8 and October 13, 2024, saying that the event called ‘Africa Sings’ was of great physical and spiritual importance.

On the planned protest, he said; “when we say we are doing protest, most cases, we say we are doing it for the common man but we must also do it in such a way that the interest of the common man is also protected.

“Antecedents have shown that miscreants tend to hijack the process and so, we are a bit worried that it might go the way that many people will not be comfortable with and that miscreants might see it as an opportunity to loot shops of the common people and to break into the homes of the common people under the pretence of protest.

“Therefore, we are saying that we can actually explore other means of expressing our dissatisfaction with what is going on in our country.

“On the other hand, we appeal to government to come out very clearly with policies and actions that will reassure the common man that government is sincerely committed to improving the living conditions of the people and people who are in government should try as much as possible to reduce their opulence life style in the midst of poverty.”