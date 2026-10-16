Tinubu assents to bill upgrading Kaduna Polytechnic to federal university

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assented to the bill upgrading the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, to the Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies, Kaduna, in a move expected to strengthen technical education and skills development in Nigeria.

The development was disclosed by the member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House Committee on House Services, Daniel Amos, who said the conversion would expand educational opportunities and promote technical and vocational training.

Amos said the new university would help reposition technical education, promote skills acquisition and contribute to national development.

“Speaker Tajudeen’s leadership on this bill demonstrates purposeful commitment to education and national development,” he said.

The legislation, sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, repeals the law establishing the Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, and upgrades the institution to the Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies, Kaduna.

Amos said the transformation would provide a platform for expanding degree programmes, strengthening research capacity and equipping graduates with practical skills required in the labour market.

He also expressed appreciation to Tinubu for granting assent to the legislation, alongside the bill establishing the Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies, Yaba, Lagos, also sponsored by the Speaker.

He described the president’s assent as evidence of his administration’s commitment to educational reform and human capital development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Amos congratulated the people of Kaduna State, as well as the management, staff and students of the former polytechnic, on the development.

He expressed optimism that the new university would improve access to higher education and strengthen technical and vocational training in Kaduna State and neighbouring communities.

The conversion is expected to pave the way for expanded academic programmes and research opportunities while improving the institution’s capacity to produce graduates equipped to meet Nigeria’s technological and industrial needs.