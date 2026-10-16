Beyond Limitations: How cerebral palsy survivor paints dreams with her feet

Toma Umu

Refusing to be defined by her physical impairment, Toma Umu transforms lived experience into vibrant art while championing disability inclusion and self-acceptance. From learning to feed herself with her toes to studying Special Education, her journey reveals how community support and inner resolve uncover purpose in adversity.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Toma Umu, an artist and advocate for persons living with disabilities, stands tall against the stigma surrounding physical impairment. Despite being unable to use her hands due to cerebral palsy, Umu discovered she could use her legs to feed herself—and eventually, to create canvas art.

Her creative journey began out of necessity. “There was a time I wanted to eat and there was nobody to feed me,” she recalled. “I decided to try using my leg. It was not easy at first, but with practice, I became better.”

Seeing her independence, her late friend Adeyinka recognized potential beyond self-care. She asked Umu: “Since you can use your leg to feed yourself and you have control over it, why can’t you try painting?” That nudge altered her life path. “She introduced me to painting,” Umu shared. “She passed away in 2016, but her work can never die because of the impact she made in my life.”

Inspiring Through Nature and Color

Umu draws deep creative energy from the natural world, using bold palettes to convey hope and divine craftsmanship.

“I love nature and I love colors,” Umu explained. “I believe my painting comes from God and nature. God is the greatest artist… Even when you look at the sky, it is not just one shade of blue. There are different shades and colors. When I look at nature and what is happening around me, I draw inspiration from those things and bring them into my artwork.”

Her artistry extends beyond traditional mediums into textured materials like thread. One thread-based work was inspired by a discussion on whether people with disabilities experience love.

“The threads in the painting represent different kinds of lives and different ways of thinking,” she noted. “Everybody has their own journey. Some people find love in church, some on the streets, some at parties… The different threads represent those different paths.”

Redefining Ability and Identity

Through her public speaking—including a recent address at the anniversary of Place of Liberty—Umu continuously reframes narrative standards around disability, preferring to highlight varied human potential rather than limits.

“Look at me. I cannot make use of my hands, and some people may look at that and think everything is over for me. But God has given me the grace to use my legs. That is an ability,” she declared. “It is about not giving up on yourself. Don’t focus only on the condition you are in. Identify the good things you can do and try to make an impact.”

This philosophy drives her opposition to restrictive labels like “disabled.”

“I believe we are all wonderfully and fearfully made,” Umu said. “I believe God is a God of variety. He created people in different forms, shapes, sizes, and abilities. We are all different, and those differences can be a way for God’s creativity and purpose to be revealed.”

Navigating Education and Overcoming Skepticism

Umu’s academic record stands as proof of her determination. Despite critics who asserted her physical condition would prevent her from writing or learning, supportive networks enabled her to push forward.

“Throughout my life, there were people who told me that because of my impairment, I could not write or that I was not capable of achieving certain things,” she said. “But I had people around me who believed in me.”

She went on to earn an NCE in Special and Adult Education from the College of Education, Oyo, and later completed a degree in Early Childhood Education at the National Open University of Nigeria.

A Call for Support and Self-Love

For Umu, personal realization is only half the journey; the surrounding community plays a crucial role in bringing out individual talent. She urges parents, caregivers, and society to look past physical limitations.

“Sometimes, all a person needs is somebody who will look beyond the condition and see the ability within them,” she said. “We cannot always discover everything by ourselves. Sometimes God uses people around us to help us discover what we can do.”

Her primary message to anyone struggling with self-worth or discouragement remains grounded in self-acceptance and perseverance.

“For me, you have to love yourself first,” Umu emphasized. “When you love and accept yourself, it becomes difficult for what people say to shake you… Disability is not inability. Tell yourself that you can make it. Don’t allow your condition to define the limits of your life.”

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