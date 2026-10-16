Another take on two key issues, by Donu Kogbara

Donu Kogbara

I have an uncle called Jonas Odocha. He is a graduate of Imperial College London, a retired former senior executive at NNPC and an author of a book about agriculture. He possesses a lot of integrity and has strong views about most issues of national importance. I occasionally share his write-ups with Vanguard readers on this page.

Jonas Odocha’s take on the lagos-calabar coastal highway: A project started before planning!!!

In project management you are warned that when you fail to plan, you have planned to fail. After listening to the Minister of Works today, on the re-routing of this project, I was persuaded to caption my write-up as above. It is simply obvious that the issue here borders on DUE DILIGENCE and ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT [EIA] failure. You can fool some of the people some of the time, but you cannot fool all of the people all of the time. How do you discover Terrain AFTER award? This 700km superhighway, costing about N15trn and designed to connect 9 states, was flagged off in March 2024 without a thorough feasibility study. Now Minister of Works himself says Mr President has approved a major detour- the road will no longer follow the coast beyond Lagos/Ogun, but will go inland through Edo to connect East-West Road because of “difficult terrain and escalating costs.” Wasn’t feasibility supposed to identify swamps, creeks, and difficult coastal terrain BEFORE award? In proper project cycle, you do SOIL TESTS, BATHYMETRY, HYDROLOGY first, then DESIGN, then COST.

But here we did award first, then DISCOVERED terrain!!! An EIA for a 700km coastal road cutting through mangroves, wetlands, barrier islands, fishing communities and tourism zones CAN NOT BE DONE IN WEEKS. Nigerians should please recall the attitude of the Minister when a journalist enquired of the credibility of the reported EIA, but today we are faced with the consequences of SILENCE OF INTERROGATION. But now that this project is detouring inland, what happens to communities already demolished and compensated in the name of coastal route? Is this not double jeopardy and shows lack of ROUTE OPTION ANALYSIS- which is a core part of EIA. As we continue to look the other way and remain shy of interrogating worrisome national issues, there are basic questions we must ask ourselves.

Have we suddenly turned DOCILE, TIMID, COWARDLY, COMPROMISED, or are we under a SPELL? Honestly, I would want to hope that we are not allowing HATE and PREJUDICE to becloud our sense of judgment to confront national challenges. The Minister must convince Nigerians that this project is not a test case of INSINCERITY OF PURPOSE. A legacy project should not be learning on the job. You don’t build 30km, commission it with fanfare, then realize the ocean is difficult and run inland. That is putting the cart before the horse. Due diligence is not when a minister dismisses worries, due diligence is when BPP, Federal Ministry of Environment, and National Assembly [NASS] see the FEASIBILITY, EIA, PROCUREMENT RECORDS, before the first SHOVEL hits the SAND.

Jonas Odocha’s take on fuel subsidy: Fix the corruption, don’t punish the people

Our leaders keep confusing two things. There is corruption in subsidy regime and there is subsidy itself. They are not the same at all. Corruption in subsidy was the fake import figures, un-metered jetties, the briefcase marketers who never imported a litre but collected billions. The solution to that is investigation, metering, automation, and jail for thieves. Total subsidy removal is removing the only benefit millions of poor Nigerians get from being citizens of an oil-producing nation. That is not reform. That is punishment. When Mr President announced “SUBSIDY IS GONE” on May 29, 2023: Petrol moved from about N190 to more than N1,000 per litre: over 600 per cent increase in three years. Headline inflation hit 34.19 per cent in June 2024: a near 20-year high. The Naira moved from about N460 to N1,550 per dollar. Government says removal has generated N15.83 trillion in savings from June 2023 to December 2025, shared proportionately to the Federal [N5.43trn], States [N6.52trn] and LGs [N3.88trn]. But the question Nigerians are asking is simple: Now that it has been removed, where is the money? Has it improved healthcare, education or security? Meanwhile, about 4 million more Nigerians fell into poverty in the first six months after removal. Why Nigerians should enjoy SUBSIDY.

It is a SOCIAL DIVIDEND and not A GIFT. Crude oil is our collective patrimony. In Saudi, Qatar, Kuwait, Venezuela, fuel is cheap because citizens OWN THE OIL. Nigeria cannot be the only OPEC nation where citizens buy petrol at international market price while living on minimal wage. Again, our Economy is FUEL-DEPENDENT: We have no stable electricity, no mass rail. A vulcanizer, tailor, barber, okada rider, farmer taking tomatoes to market: all run on PMS. When fuel price doubles, food price doubles. You cannot remove subsidy without ALTERNATIVE. It is therefore Anti-Poor, because subsidy removal is regressive tax. A billionaire and a keke driver buy fuel at same price, but the driver spends 70 per cent of his income on it. That is why every serious country subsidizes energy for its people. In an earlier piece on this same worrisome SUBSIDY ISSUE, entitled “THE FUEL SUBSIDY CONUNDRUM” which I posted on September 13, 2026; I did identify the key albatross on the neck of our leaders: THE BRAZEN ABANDONMENT OF OUR 4 REFINERIES.

Let us fix our 4 refineries and make DANGOTE REFINERY supply at production-subsidy price: which is a TARGETED, CAPPED, AND INDEPENDENTLY AUDITED PRODUCTION SUBSIDY, tied to domestic refining. We should also invest savings transparently in CNG buses, rail, and wage support BEFORE removal and not after. You do not cure headache by cutting off the head. Nigerians are not asking for free fuel. We are justifiably asking for affordable fuel in an oil-producing nation where government has failed to give us LIGHT, WATER, GOOD ROADS AND HOSPITALS. Please, our leaders should CONFRONT AND FIX the corruption IN subsidy. They should not kill subsidy FOR the people.

DONU’S WORLD

I have a YouTube channel. It’s called DONU’S WORLD.

https://youtube.com/@donukogbara?si=bBm_IPdFZ_wUyKYq

NIGERIA UNFILTERED – spicy commentaries on Naija issues – appears every Wednesday, while DONU’S WEEK appears on Fridays and is international as well as local and covers a mish-mash of soft and tough issues around my personal life, my work and my worldview. In this week’s Nigeria Unfiltered video, I talk about people who are hypocritically cancelling Anthony Kila while hobnobbing with politicians who have committed far worse crimes than Kila. Please check out my Donu’s World library (dating back to early 2024) on YouTube, plus the new videos I produce every week. I would love to hear your opinions and any constructive criticisms you may have to offer. And I will be very grateful if you “like”, subscribe and share!

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