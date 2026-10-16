Police arrest three suspects over murder in Osun, recovers weapons

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command has disclosed that it arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of one Seun Ajayi in Ikire, Irewole local government Osun State.

The suspects were identified as Nurudeen Ademakinwa, 30, popularly known as Igboya Aye-nuru; Agboluaje Usman, 23; and Awoniran Toheeb, 20.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, the incident occurred at about 6 p.m. on October 3, 2026, at a barbing salon in the Oja-Ale area of Ikire.

It said a friend of the deceased reported that he and Ajayi were having their haircuts when a group of hoodlums allegedly attacked them with dangerous weapons.

The statement added further that the assailants allegedly murdered Ajayi to death, while his friends managed to escape and reported the incident at the police station.

It reads in parts, “The suspects were arrested during an intelligence-led operation, adding that an axe, two double-edged knives and three Android phones were recovered.”

The command also alleged that Ademakinwa had sent threatening voice messages to some residents of Wasimi, warning them to leave the town or face the consequences.

According to the police, Ademakinwa was also involved in the killing of two passers-by during an attack on police officers from the Ikire Division on August 24, 2026.

The command said investigations were ongoing and that the suspects would be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction upon its conclusion.