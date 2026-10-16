‘Bogus statistics’ – Most of Obi’s figures were correct, Kwankwaso replies Shettima

NDCs Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso

By Ayobami Okerinde

The vice-presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has defended the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, against Vice-President Kashim Shettima’s description of him as “the master of bogus statistics and incoherent economic prescriptions”.

Shettima had criticised Obi on Wednesday at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council at the State House Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Describing Obi as “my very good friend”, the vice-president mocked his comparisons between Nigeria and other countries, particularly Bangladesh.

“He seems convinced that a size 36 shirt tailored for Bangladesh will somehow fit Nigeria’s size 52 frame,” Shettima said.

Reacting to Shettima’s comments during an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, Kwankwaso said he was not surprised by the vice-president’s remarks.

“What else would you expect him to say?” Kwankwaso asked.

“You see, I always listen to him (Obi). Like all others, I take time to check the statistics. As far as I’m concerned, most of the figures he was reeling out were correct.

“And the only thing is, because as human beings, we are bound to make mistakes or slip of tongue, as they call it. But for him to come and make that statement, I don’t think he was correct.”

Kwankwaso also praised Obi’s knowledge of development statistics, describing it as an advantage for a presidential candidate.

“So I am happy that our presidential candidate is somebody who is conversant with the statistics not only in this country but all over the world, in Europe, in Asia, everywhere. And I think that is a good thing,” he added.

Explaining his decision to work with Obi under the NDC, Kwankwaso said they had similar visions for Nigeria, making it easier for them to collaborate.

“We realised all our vision for the country was similar and it was easy for us to say, ‘Okay, let’s work together as leaders from the South and the North to ensure the success of the party and, by extension, the country,” he said.