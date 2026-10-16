Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Benue

Rev FR JOHN OTACHE

… second abduction at parish

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Catholic priest in charge of St Margaret’s Parish, Ajegbe-Awume, in Ohimini Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State, Rev. Fr John Inalegwu Otache, has been reportedly kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The abduction was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and signed by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Joseph Aboyi Itodo.

According to the statement, Otache was kidnapped on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, along the Otobi Amejo-Ajegbe Road in Ohimini LGA while returning from Otukpo.

The development has thrown the Catholic community into concern, with the Bishop of the Diocese of Otukpo, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, appealing to Christians and people of goodwill to pray for the priest’s safe release.

The statement quoted the bishop as saying, “The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, Most Rev. Michael Ekwoyi Apochi, is deeply pained by this sad development and has earnestly requested all Christ’s Faithful in the Diocese and all people of goodwill to pray for the quick and safe release of Fr John as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.

“United in one heart and mind, we commend our brother, Fr John, and all those in the kidnappers’ den throughout the country to the efficacious intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary for their speedy and safe release from the hands of their abductors.”

The Diocese called for prayers for the priest and other victims being held by kidnappers across the country, expressing hope for their speedy and safe release.

It was gathered that this is the second time a priest serving at St Margaret’s Parish, Ajegbe-Awume, has been kidnapped.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Peter Aondongu, confirmed the development, saying, “I can confirm that. It happened on Tuesday. He has not been rescued yet, but our teams are still making efforts to rescue him.”