Why court barred pro-Wike Rivers Speaker, 24 others from parading as lawmakers

A Rivers State High Court in Port Harcourt has made a decisive ruling, barring the Speaker of the state Assembly, aligned with Chief Nyesom Wike, and 24 other lawmakers from functioning as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The court, in a case bearing the suit number PHC/1512/CS/2024, acted upon a petition filed by Victor Oko Jumbo, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, alongside Sokari Goodboy and Orubienimigha Timothy, both members of the Assembly.

Justice Charles N. Wali, presiding over the case, issued the order following a motion ex parte and after considering arguments presented by Sammie A. Somiari, SAN, along with B. N. Owunabo, Esq, and others representing the claimants/applicants. The ruling specifically directed Martin Amaewhule and the other 24 lawmakers to desist from operating in their capacities as legislators.

The genesis of this legal clash stems from the defection of Amaewhule and his colleagues from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The court’s decision also mandates the Rivers State government to cease all dealings with these lawmakers, as their seats have been declared vacant due to their defection from the party under which they were elected.

The court order, articulated by Justice Wali, reads: “An Order of interim injunction is granted restraining the 1st to 25th Defendants from parading and holding out themselves as members of Rivers State House of Assembly and/or meeting/sitting at the auditorium of the House of Assembly Quarters located at off Aba Road, Port Harcourt, or any other place whatsoever to purport to carry out the legislative business of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“An order of interim injunction is, hereby, made restraining the 26th to 28th Defendants from dealing with, interfacing, accepting any resolutions, bills and/or howsoever interacting with the 1st to 25th Defendants in their purported capacities as members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, their legislative seats having been declared vacant with effect from 13th December, 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

“It is further Ordered that this Order, the Motion on Notice and the writ and other processes, in this case, be served on the 1st to 25th defendants/respondents within seven (7) days from date by substituted means to wit: by pasting at the entrance gate of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Recall Jumbo emerged as the speaker of the three-man assembly members that is loyal to the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, during its sitting in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Fubara had on Monday declared, for the first time since the commencement of the crisis with the pro-Wike faction, that the APC lawmakers do not exist in the eyes of the law.